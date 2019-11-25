Wigan Warriors put focus on improving skills for 2020

Wigan’s early pre-season training will focus on improving the players' skills as they look to sharpen up for 2020.

The bulk of the squad has been in training for several days at their new base at Robin Park.

And working on core skills will be the priority of the early stages of their pre-season schedule, says assistant coach John Winder.

“In this first six weeks we’ll concentrate on skill and get some extra reps into them, both static skills and on the field,” said Winder, who along with defence coach Matty Peet is in charge until Adrian Lam returns this week.

“We want to get as much volume of skill into them as possible. Last year was a bit different, it as Adrian’s first year so a lot of the focus was on the structure of how he wanted to play.

“But because they’ve had a year under Lammy, they have a better understanding of the systems and what he wanted, and we can fix up a few things we weren’t happy with last season.”

And Winder, at the helm until Lam’s return next week, says the option of training indoors at their new Robin Park base will help.

“We’ve got a great facility here, the gym is first-class,” he said. “And as well as having the pitch, we also have the inside track which gives us the option of doing static skills in dry conditions.”

Fitness testing kicked-off their pre-season schedule and Winder says the results reflected the hunger in the squad following last season – the first time in 10 years they had failed to either win a trophy or reach a final.

“They’re hungry, we didn’t finish the year how we wanted to and they’ve come back in great condition,” he said.

“It’s a good starting point, we’re already on the front foot and hopefully that will put us in good stead.

“It’s not a massive pre-season so we need to make sure we maximise every week and get the best out of them.”

Lam, who is also the Australia assistant coach, is due to return this week. Zak Hardaker and Jackson Hastings are off after their Great Britain involvement.

Sam Powell (England Knights), Liam Byrne (Ireland) and Jarrod Sammut (Malta) were also given extra time off.