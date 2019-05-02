'Wigan Warriors raised the bar early in second-half,' says London Broncos coach Danny Ward

Danny Ward admitted London's errors came back to bite them as they were beaten at Wigan.

He pointed to the stage early in the second-half, when Wigan turned an 8-6 deficit into an 18-8 lead, as the crucial difference between the sides.

The Broncos, bottom of the table, were spirited until the end and kicked well but their handling let them down at vital stages.

"We could have got something out of it but we did not take out opportunities at crucial times and came up with a couple of errors that really cost us," said Ward. "Wigan really raised the bar in the first 15 minutes in the second half and raised the level and we couldn’t keep with them.

"In the first half we really injected pressure, but in the second half it just wasn’t there, it really is a fine line and we kept shooting ourselves in the foot.

"We will always keep fighting right until the very end. We are only half way through the season and nothing is won at this stage. We will just focus on out recovery and come back stronger."