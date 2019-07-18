Wigan Warriors-recruit Mitch Clark to finish this season with Leigh Centurions

Wigan missed out on landing Mitch Clark early after he joined Leigh Centurions for the rest of the season.

Clark, 26, will join Wigan on a three-year contract beginning in 2020 but will be available to the Centurions for the rest of the campaign following his release from Castleford.

The Warriors had wanted to bring him in early to bolster their depleted pack.

Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy said: “I’d like to thank Jon Wells and Daryl Powell at Cas for allowing Mitch to join us.

“I coached Mitch at Fev last year and he’s come on leaps and bounds in the last couple of years. He’s been absolutely superb in Super League, changing the tempo of games when he’s been on the field at Cas.

“He’s a no-nonsense type of player and he’ll soon become a big favourite.

“He’s a really nice bloke and he wants to come to Leigh and finish the year off playing good rugby before he starts with Wigan."

Clark said: “I’m really excited to be coming to Leigh. I was training hard as Cas but not getting game-time and so the chance to get back playing was very exciting."