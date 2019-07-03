Wigan Warriors reveal 19-man squad for clash with Hull KR

Dan Sarginson is on course to return to the Wigan side after being named in the 19-man squad to face Hull KR on Friday.

The centre's comeback after two games out could nudge Chris Hankinson into the forwards after Sean O'Loughlin and Joe Greenwood were ruled out.

Liam Farrell (knee) is expected to play after missing out last week. Of the 19, Liam Byrne and Morgan Escare would appear most likely to miss out.

Ben Flower (back) is out for a few weeks and Dom Manfredi (knee) and Tom Davies (ankle) remain are out for the season.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face Hull KR (7.45pm KO): Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.