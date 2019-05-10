Wigan Warriors reveal 19-man squad for Cup tie - what line-up will Adrian Lam choose?

Joe Burgess and Tony Clubb return to the Wigan squad for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie at Warrington.



Adrian Lam also highlighted earlier this week that Dan Sarginson stands a chance of making the 17 on Sunday after missing a number of weeks with an ankle injury.

Long-term absentees Jarrod Sammut (knee), Liam Farrell (pectoral), Dom Manfredi (knee) and Tom Davies (ankle) remain on the comeback trail.

From last week's side, Morgan Escare has dropped out of the mix. Lam is expected to leave out one of his props, while either Chris Hankinson or Morgan Smithies may miss out on a bench spot.

Here is Lam's 19-man squad and Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up...

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams

Warrington Wolves' 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi

Phil Wilkinson's predicted Wigan line-up: Hardaker; Marshall, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Shorrocks; Flower, Leuluai, Navarrete, Isa, Greenwood, O'Loughlin. Subs: Clubb, Bullock, Smithies, Powell