Wigan Warriors reveal details of new shirt launch

Wigan Warriors have revealed they will launch their new shirt - which will be launched by new recruits George Burgess and Mitch Clark.

Images of the new home kit for the 2020 Betfred Super League campaign will be released at 9am this Friday, November 15.

Hummel has replaced Errea as the kit supplier and replicas will go on sale this Friday from Warriors World at 10am and via the club's website.

New recruits George Burgess and Mitch Clark will meet fans at Warriors World, inside the Grand Arcade, from 6pm to 8pm.

The away kit will be launched online and in-store from 9am on Thursday, November 21.