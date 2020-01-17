Wigan Warriors reveal their fastest player

Wigan have carried out sprint tests to discover the quickest player in their squad - and Joe Burgess came out on top.

The winger appears to have rediscovered his scorching pace during an intense pre-season.

Warriors staff have tested all the players over three distances - and Burgess emerged on top, ahead of speedsters Liam Marshall and Bevan French.

The revelation whets the appetite for a return to form for the 25-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Chairman Ian Lenagan said: “Joe Burgess has to do a lot this year.

“We did the sprint tests on the 80m indoor track (at Robin Park) and he was fastest, which was nice to see, because there was some thought that after injuries he may have lost some of his speed.

“But in the formal tests where we measure short, medium and long term, he was the fastest sprinter, which was great - especially when you have the likes of Bevan and Liam Marshall in there.”

Burgess, who had one year in the NRL with Souths and Sydney Roosters, missed the start of last season with injury.

French said of the left winger: “He’s lightening, with his long strides, he was on fire.”

Both are in the squad for Sunday’s friendly against Leeds at the DW Stadium, which is serving as Liam Farrell’s testimonial.

A team of fringe players and youngsters will face London Skolars in the capital this afternoon (2.15pm).