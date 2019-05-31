Wigan Warriors' Samy Kibula avoids ban after lashing out at ball boy

Red-carded Samy Kibula has avoided a ban for a skirmish sparked when he lashed out at a ball boy.



The Warriors forward - playing on-loan for Dewsbury - took exception when the Swinton ball-boy, wearing a high-viz vest, congratulated the Lions on a dramatic match-winning try - which triggered a melee.

The dramatic scenes can be seen three minute and 35 seconds in on the embedded highlights video.

Kibula, who has yet to figure for Adrian Lam's side this year, was subsequent sent off.

But the RFL match review panel charged him with a Grade A punching on Lions halfback Rob Fairclough.

As it is a 'minor' charge, he has avoided a suspension.

Swinton had Wigan's Liam Byrne, Jack Wells, Liam Forsyth and Liam Paisley playing on dual-registration and won the game 22-17.

The RFL's disciplinary banned Warriors' Nathan Wilde for one match for "questioning the integrity of an official" during an Under-19s game with the City of Hull Academy.