Samy Kibula earned praise from his coach after scoring a try in Swinton's dramatic 34-34 draw at Bradford Bulls.

The towering forward was one of three Wigan players to feature on either loan or dual-registration, along with Craig Mullen and Harry Smith.

"I thought Samy was excellent," said Swinton coach Stuart Littler.

"He came off and then came straight back on as he was a threat. He's a big boy."

Josh Woods, on loan at Leigh this year, started at halfback in a 24-8 win at Barrow.