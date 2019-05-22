Wigan Warriors' Sean O'Loughlin pleased with the Locker Cup's return

Sean O'Loughlin has welcomed the decision to revive the Locker Cup after nearly quarter of a century.



The trophy has been dusted down and polished, and will be up for grabs when Wigan face Warrington in Saturday's headlining Magic Weekend fixture.

The Warrington side which won the first Locker Cup (then the Wardonia Cup) in 1938

It was last played for in 1995.

"I'd heard about the Locker Cup, I don't remember any of the games, but I knew about it," said captain O'Loughlin.

"I didn't know it was still the original trophy until I picked it up and looked at the dates on it.

"My dad and uncle would probably have had their hands on it at some time... it's nice that it's been brought out."

As well as wearing retro-kits from their Milwaukee clash 30 years ago, the winners of Saturday's headlining game will take home the Locker Cup.

The trophy started in 1938 (then as the Wardonia Cup) and was traditionally competed for between Wigan and Warrington in a pre-season friendly. It was rebranded the Locker Cup in 1972 and was last played for in August 1995, when Wigan won 38-30 - hence the trophy as remained with the Cherry and Whites since then.