Wigan Warriors secure Sean O'Loughlin deal for one final season

Sean O’Loughlin has pledged his final season with Wigan Warriors ‘won’t be a year-long lap of honour’ after penning a 12-month contract extension.



The 36-year old will now enter his 19th season with his hometown club in 2020, for what will be his final season of his glittering playing career.

But he says his commitment to ending on a high means there will be no time to stop and enjoy the ride.

“I’m really pleased to have come to an agreement with the club for my final season,” O’Loughlin said.

"I’ve made no secret of my desire to finish my playing career as a one-club man and I’m looking forward to pulling on the cherry and white jersey once again this season.

“This won’t be a year-long lap of honour for me, as there’s an extremely strong and competitive Super League season on the horizon that we have to prepare for.

“My focus in solely on helping contribute to the team in 2020.”

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski was a team-mate of O’Loughlin’s almost two decades ago, and is delighted at seeing his fellow Wiganer secure his future.

“We have been very fortunate to have Sean for such a long and successful period of time, and it’s brilliant news that he’ll see out his playing days and finish the game as a one-club man,” he said.

“Sean has made an enormous contribution in his 18-years here.

“On the field, he has been unbelievably consistent in setting a superb example to our younger players and is undoubtedly one of the best players this country has ever produced in rugby league.

“He has the respect and admiration of the very best players and coaches in this sport and among his peers.

“With a young, tenacious group of players, Sean’s leadership, wealth of knowledge and experience will be of great value on and off the field, and he still is one of the finest ball-playing loose-forwards operating at this level of the game.

“We’re delighted we’ve come to an agreement to see Sean go around for one more season.”

As one of Wigan’s most successful captains, O’Loughlin has skippered Wigan to four Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title since being given the armband in 2006.

One of rugby league’s most respected and revered figures, O’Loughlin has also captained England and represented Great Britain and Lancashire in a highly successful playing-career, with the loose-forward being named in the Super League ‘Dream Team’ on no fewer than seven occasions.

He made his 450th Wigan appearance in September 2019 and sits seventh on the all-time list of appearance makers, headed by the great Jim Sullivan (774).