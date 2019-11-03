Wigan Warriors set to secure London Broncos forward

Wigan are set to tie up a move for promising London Broncos forward Kai Pearce-Paul.

The Wigan Post revealed two months ago how the Warriors were aiming to sign the academy youngster.

The exciting teenager has also attracted interest from two clubs Down Under.

Although hailing from south east London, Pearce-Paul (pictured inset) played for Lancashire academy earlier this year.

At 6ft 5in, he has the ability to trouble defences with his physical presence, long-stride and offloads.

Pearce-Paul did not play for the first-team during London’s return to Super League this year.

But Adrian Lam and his coaching staff believe he has the potential to make an impact.

And his capture, ahead of the start of pre-season training, would strengthen the backrow options for 2020 and beyond.