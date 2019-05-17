Wigan Warriors skipper Sean O'Loughlin on his future

Sean O'Loughlin expects to start talking with Wigan soon about whether he plays on in 2020.

The captain is out of contract at the end of this season and wants to play on beyond his 37th birthday, before taking a coaching role with his hometown club.

"I’m not really in negotiations," he said, speaking after a training run at a rain-lashed University of Barcelona.

"It’s been brought up but I’m not at a stage where we’ve chatted about it too much. I’m sure it will be at some point soon.

"I’d like to play on but for me now, from now until the end of the season is a long time. It’s about how I feel at the back end of the season hut the way I feel now, I’d love to go around again."

O'Loughlin will lead Wigan out against Catalans in a ground-breaking match at the Nou Camp.

The match is expected to smash the Super League record of 25,004 for a regular-season game but, of course, some critics have already questioned how it will appear on TV with two-thirds of the venue empty.

"It’s not about coming to fill a stadium," said O'Loughlin. "It’s about coming away from home, coming and experiencing Barcelona and watching a good game. For anyone who’s not seen the sport, it’s just about coming and enjoying it.

"I don’t think anyone was expecting us to come and fill the stadium, it’s about taking rugby league to somewhere it’s not been before and somewhere iconic. On the back of that, it’s a huge plus for the sport."