Wigan Warriors' squad for Salford clash includes two youngsters yet to make debuts

Adrian Lam has included two youngsters who have yet to make their debuts in his 19-man squad for Monday's game at Salford.



England academy halfback Harry Smith has been recalled from his loan spell at Swinton Lions and hooker Amir Bourouh may get a chance.

"Lam, who has already given three academy players - Joe Shorrocks, Liam Byrne and Morgan Smithies - this season, is struggling for cover in the two pivotal positions.

Jake Shorrocks was stretchered off late in the 36-10 Good Friday defeat against St Helens with suspected concussion.

Thomas Leuluai struggled with a calf injury and Lam is already without Jarrod Sammut (knee) and Sam Powell (suspension).

Leuluai and Shorrrocks have been named in the 19-man squad but Lam will assess their injuries over the weekend before naming his side. Dan Sarginson is still missing but Liam Marshall is recalled as a likely replacement for Tom Davies.

Coaches are allowed to make changes to their squads on medical grounds.

Smith starred for England academy last year and has impressed in the Championship with the Lions this year.

Bourouh, 18, is from the Siddal amateur club and is thought to be ahead of Josh Ganson in the pecking order.

Wigan's 19-man squad: Bourouh, Bullock, Burgess, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, O'Loughlin, Partington, Shorrocks, Smith, Smithies, Tautai, Williams