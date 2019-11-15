Wigan Warriors squad numbers revealed!

Wigan Warriors have confirmed their squad numbers for 2020, with NRL import George Burgess taking the No.10 jersey.



Fellow off-season recruit Jackson Hastings will retain his favoured No.31 shirt, while Mitch Clark has been handed No.22 and Jake Bibby No.23.

The other moves see Zak Hardaker take No.1, Bevan French No.6 jersey, Willie Isa No.11, Liam Marshall No.2 and Chris Hankinson No.3.

Youngsters Morgan Smithies (No.16), Oliver Partington (No17.) and Liam Byrne (No.20) all move up the pecking order, while junior recruit Kai Pearce-Paul takes No.34.

Squad: 1 Zak Hardaker, 2 Liam Marshall, 3 Chris Hankinson, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Bevan French, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Tony Clubb, 9 Sam Powell, 10 George Burgess, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Sean O’Loughlin, 14 Ben Flower, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Morgan Smithies, 17 Oliver Partington, 18 Fans, 19 Joe Bullock, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Dom Manfredi, 22 Mitch Clark, 23 Jake Bibby, 24 Morgan Escare, 25 Jarrod Sammut, 26 Romain Navarrete, 27 Jake Shorrocks, 28 Harry Smith, 29 Jack Wells, 30 Ethan Havard, 31 Jackson Hastings, 32 Amir Bourouh, 33 Joe Shorrocks, 34 Kai Pearce-Paul, 35 Sam Halsall.