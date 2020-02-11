Wigan Warriors squad revealed: Young hooker set to get his chance

Adrian Lam has named his 21-man squad for Thursday's visit of Toronto Wolfpack.

Sam Powell has been left out of the squad as he recovers from a head knock in the Super League opener.

And with Jake Shorrocks - bench hooker at Castleford last week - nursing a calf strain, young Amir Bourouh looks set for a bench spot as cover for Thomas Leuluai, who will again switch from halfback to the dummy-half role.

Harry Smith, who was praised after his first start last week, is set to continue in the side, partnering Jackson Hastings in the halves.

George Burgess again misses out as he recovers from a hip injury and Adrian Lam has suggested Joe Bullock will get his opportunity, meaning one of the props who faced Castleford will miss out. On the surface, one of the young props would seem the favourites to make way, but Ethan Havard, Ollie Partington and Liam Byrne impressed in stages against the Tigers - could Tony Clubb miss out instead?

Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Morgan Escare and Dom Manfredi were not considered as they are recovering from injuries.

Wigan's 21-man squad to face Toronto Wolfpack: 1 Zak Hardaker, 2 Liam Marshall, 3 Chris Hankinson, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Bevan French, 7 Tommy Leuluai, 8 Tony Clubb, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Sean O’Loughlin, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Morgan Smithies, 17 Ollie Partington, 19 Joe Bullock, 20 Liam Byrne, 22 Mitch Clark, 23 Jake Bibby, 28 Harry Smith, 30 Ethan Havard, 31 Jackson Hastings, 32 Amir Bourouh

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: French; Marshall, Hardaker, Bibby, J Burgess; Smith, Hastings; Partington, Leuluai, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin. Subs: Bullock, Havard, Smithies, Bourouh.