'Wigan Warriors-St Helens is the biggest derby in the world - why is it not on TV?'

Adrian Lam admits can't understand why Friday's derby has been snubbed by Sky Sports.

It is the first time a Super League game between the two sides hasn't been televised.

They will instead broadcast the game between Leeds and Hull KR, who are both embroiled in the scrap to avoid relegation.

"I think when you're promoting the game, you always want the top of the table," said Lam.

"I don't understand the reason why they've done it - this is the biggest derby in the world so I don't know why this wouldn't be on TV."

Saints coach Justin Holbrook agreed.

"If there was two round to go I'd agree with them," said Holbrook.

"As Lammy said it's great when you have to go to the stadium to see the game and the atmosphere should be a sell-out.

"But I can't imagine football not showing Man City-Man United over Burnley-Cardiff with eight rounds to go.

"It's disappointing for our game but it gives our fans it gives them more reason to come."

Saints and England star Jonny Lomax added: "It may be 1 v 4 but this is the biggest rivalry, so I can't understand the decision myself - it's a massive game."

St Helens say they are on course for an 18,000 sell-out on Friday.

Saints hooker James Roby is still a doubt while Lam will give prop Tony Clubb (calf) until team-run on Thursday to prove his fitness.

Jack Wells and Liam Byrne are on stand-by to come into the squad.