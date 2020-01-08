Wigan Warriors' star recruit Jackson Hastings paid ultimate compliment

Adrian Lam has paid Jackson Hastings the ultimate compliment, describing him as being as competitive as any player he has ever known.

Scrum-half Hastings is currently with his new team-mates at a training camp in Wales as he approaches the end of his first week with the Warriors.

And Lam says his desire to win has helped him settle in easily.

The Warriors boss went as far as to say the 24-year-old is as competitive as anyone he has known which is a fair accolade, given Lam played with some legends at Sydney Roosters, Wigan and Queensland and has since been on the coaching staff of Australia.

“I knew Jackson would fit in well here, because he’s surrounded by competitors and players who simply hate losing, and that’s what he’s like,” said Lam.

“He’s a real competitor – as good as I’ve ever seen.”

Hastings won the Steve Prescott Man of Steel last year after guiding Salford to an unlikely Grand Final appearance.

That was followed with Great Britain honours – he qualified through a grandparent – which delayed his start with Wigan.

“He’s made a big impact already,” said Lam. “I think he’ll make us a better team and we can make him a better player, as well. Even in training, you can see how smart he is as a player. He’s fit in really well.”

Given Hastings’ late arrival, Lam says their marquee halfback recruit will be given time to settle in as he adjusts to a new style of play and knits combinations with new team-mates.

“It’s always difficult when you come into a new team,” he added.

“He’ll fall into our style, he knows his role but as the season unfolds – if he’s got ideas about making us better – then I’m going to listen to him.”