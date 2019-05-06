Wigan Warriors target New Zealand prop for 2020

Wigan are tracking Kiwi prop Mitch Clark.



The 26-year-old has pinged on their radar as a possible target for 2020.

Clark is out of contract with Castleford at the end of this season.

And the Warriors are thought to want him on board to strengthen their front-row options.

Clark was born in the UK while his dad, Trevor, was playing at Bradford. He represented the Junior Kiwis in 2013 and moved to England before playing in the NRL, working his way up the ranks from Doncaster to Bradford and then Hull KR, before joining the Tigers on a two-year deal.

Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan revealed last week they were working hard to secure “some new arrivals” for next season.

Australian halfback Jackson Hastings is again thought to be a target, having missed out on him last autumn.

Hastings, who has been hugely influential for Salford, has not signed anywhere and said last week he is in “no rush” to make a decision.

After ex-Manly player Hastings rejected Wigan, they signed Aussie Jarrod Sammut, who is currently sidelined by injury. Academy-product Jake Shorrocks is currently starting at halfback while Harry Smith and Josh Woods are on loan in the Championship.

But with George Williams expected to move to Canberra in 2020, joining Ryan Sutton and John Bateman at the Green Machine, there is an opening for a star signing.

Coach Adrian Lam, favourite to stay on at the Warriors next term, is a big admirer of Hastings.

The salary cap limit rises to £2.1m next year and Wigan would also have the option of recruiting two marquee players – meaning a chunk of their wages don’t count on the cap – if Williams departs.

Warriors have several players off-contract this year – including Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Dan Sarginson, Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai – and have been working through renewals.

Meanwhile, Matty Peet has returned to Wigan to bolster their backroom staff.

He left his role as head of youth at the end of last season to join Sale Sharks but is back at the Warriors. With Mick Cassidy in his old role, Peet will assist with the first-team.

Lam already has John Winder as an assistant while Darrell Goulding also has some first-team duties.