Wigan Warriors teen Kai Pearce-Paul aims 'to be ripping it up' as he targets 2020 debut

Former London Broncos ace Kai Pearce-Paul says Wigan Warriors is the “perfect” club for his development.

The 18-year-old has turned a few heads in training since his move from the capital earlier this month.

He’s been described to have a “pretty scary” amount of potential by Wigan’s assistant coach John Winder after just a few sessions at Robin Park.

And the promising forward, who has yet to play in the Super League, has already made cracking into Adrian Lam’s side his big target for the new year.

“My goal for this season is to get a debut at least, and hopefully be playing for the first-team regularly as anyone’s goal would be, but that’s the main goal for me,” he said.

“I really want to be ripping it up, I’m obviously trying my hardest in training, and I guess throughout the season, I’ll progress.

“It would be amazing for me to be a starter, but I’ve got to put the hard work in, and hopefully get that place.”

Pearce-Paul impressed Wigan with his towering displays for the Broncos Academy side, and has quickly settled into his new home.

“It’s an amazing club. The coaches are so caring, and from the start, they were all about me,” he said.

“Matty Peet, Adrian Lam and Kris Radlinski were just so nice to me, and even when I met them in person, they were just so keen on me from the beginning, and they’ve been like that from the start.

“They still are now, and when you’ve got people who are so interested in you and care about you, it’s the right choice for me and I just knew Wigan was where I wanted to be.

“Inside and outside, the facilities are amazing, the coaching is amazing, and everything about the club has been perfect so far. I couldn’t have asked for a better start up here.”

As part of his move from the relegated London Broncos, Pearce-Paul will be able to continue his Sports and Exercise Science degree at the University of Central Lancashire.