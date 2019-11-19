Wigan Warriors' teenage recruit has 'scary' potential

The potential of London recruit Kai Pearce-Paul is “pretty scary”.

That’s the verdict of Wigan’s assistant coach John Winder after seeing the 18-year-old in training since his move from the capital.

“He looks really exciting to me. It’s early doors but where he could end up could be pretty scary,” said Winder who, along with defence coach Matty Peet, is leading pre-season training until head coach Adrian Lam returns next week.

“He’s quite raw to the game but he’s got a lot of physical capabilities and his skill-set looks really good.”

Pearce-Paul has yet to play Super League but was handed a two-year deal by the Warriors after impressing for the London academy.

And Winder added: “His attitude has been first class, and that’s something you don’t know with a new signing.

“You get feedback off people and do your homework but, until you get them into your environment, you don’t really know what you’ve got, and he’s been really impressive.

“He did the 1,200m test and won that for the outside backs – and he’s primarily a forward.”

Lam is still off as he was involved with the Australia squad for their Tests with New Zealand and Tonga.

Wigan’s international players are also still off but the majority of the squad, including George Burgess, reported back last Friday.