Wigan Warriors' Thomas Leuluai on course to play on... but will Sean O'Loughlin?

Thomas Leuluai looks set to play on in 2020.



And coach Adrian Lam also wants his captain, Sean O’Loughlin, to defer retirement by at least another season.

The Wigan squad is taking shape for next season following last week’s capture of Jackson Hastings, who will join Salford team-mate Jake Bibby and Castleford prop Mitch Clark at the club, and confirmation Dan Sarginson and George Williams will be departing for pastures new.

But the futures of Leuluai, 34, and O’Loughlin, 36, have not been finalised and both have said this year they would make a call on their futures in the summer.

Both are out-of-contract at the end of the season but Lam has cast some light on their positions.

“I know Kris (Radlinski, executive director) has spoken to both,” said Lam.

“I think Tommy has agreed and has yet to sign, whereas Lockers is undecided – but I leave that to them and the club to sort out.

“But in regards to me I’d be happy with both doing one more year.

“They’re obviously two of the most experienced players in the competition and stalwarts of this club.”

O’Loughlin is currently sidelined by an Achilles injury but should return later this month.

And Lam has been pleased with the form of both senior players.

“Lockers has played more than many people realise, until a week or two ago he was top-four for minutes on the field,” he said.

“And Tommy has been one of the highlights of the year for me so far, he’s the backbone of the team.

“When we’ve struggled he’s turned up and he’s been open to suggestions.

“I know a lot of the halves fear getting the ball when Tommy is jamming in defence – in the Hull KR game a couple weeks ago, Drinkwater got absolutely smoked!

“I wouldn’t be running at him, that’s for sure.”

Both O’Loughlin and Leuluai have deals which will see them offered roles on the coaching staff when they hang up their boots.

Lam wants to bolster his prop options before the August 9 transfer deadline.