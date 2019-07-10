Wigan Warriors ticket update ahead of St Helens derby

Wigan fans have been snapping up tickets for the St Helens derby on Friday.

With two days to go, fewer than 500 tickets remain of their allocation of 2,600 for Friday’s Betfred Super League at St Helens.

This will be the first time in 24 years a derby between the two rivals has not been televised and Saints are predicted an 18,000 sell-out.

DW Stadium ticket office manager Michael Jolliffe said: “Wigan fans have already snapped up the majority of the away ticket allocation for Friday’s crunch clash, with the club now selling its third requested allocation for the game.

"With just a few days to go those who still haven’t purchased tare encouraged to get there’s to avoid disappointment.”