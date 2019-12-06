Wigan Warriors to host Leeds Rhinos for Liam Farrell's testimonial as friendly fixtures confirmed

A heavyweight showdown with Leeds for Liam Farrell's testimonial is the highlight of Wigan's pre-season schedule.

The Warriors have confirmed three matches in January ahead of their Super League opener against Warrington on January 30.

The Rhinos will visit the DW Stadium on Sunday, January 19 in a game which will serve as Farrell's testimonial match.

That will be sandwiched by their annual Capital Challenge at London Skolars two days earlier - involving a young squad - and a trip to Championship side Leigh on Thursday, January 23.

The derby with the Centurions holds its own appeal, not least since Jarrod Sammut may face his former club.

But it will be the visit of Leeds which will undoubtedly excite many supporters, who will be hoping to get their first glimpse of new recruits George Burgess and Jackson Hastings.

The match will also celebrate Farrell's benefit year after more than a decade with his hometown club.

He said: "When I was told there was a chance we could play Leeds, to say I was pleased would be an understatement.

"I've admired them as a club for a long time and throughout my career, they've been one of the clubs who we've always seemed to have good games against.

"I know they've made some good signings like Luke Gale and Matt Prior and they'll be wanting to see where they're at, because they'll be hoping to be up there in the top-four again.

"I want to thank Leeds for agreeing to the game, Wigan Athletic and the DW Stadium staff for helping arrange the fixture at our home ground, and and our club chairman, Ian Lenagan, for allowing me to have the testimonial."

Wigan's game against the Skolars, at the picturesque setting of the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) ground in Moorgate, kicks off at 2pm on Friday January 17.

Two days later, Wigan will host Leeds (kick-off 3pm) and they head to the Sports Village the following Thursday (kick-off 7.30 pm). Ticket details have yet to be confirmed.