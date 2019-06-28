Wigan Warriors to reveal 2020 coaching team "in the coming weeks"

Wigan fans may have to wait a bit longer to discover whether Adrian Lam will still be in charge next year.

Chairman Ian Lenagan suggested the coach for 2020 won't be announced any time soon.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of tonight's match with Salford, he wrote: "We will also be announcing our coaching set-up in the coming weeks.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their patience and understanding throughout this period."

Has previously said Lam was favourite to stay on following Shaun Edwards' spectacular U-turn earlier this year. Lam said earlier this week he planned talks with the club within days.

In recent weeks, former head of youth Matty Peet has returned to the club to work with the senior side, primarily on the defence.

Lenagan, meanwhile, praised Salford halfback Jackson Hastings - who is thought to be heading to Wigan in 2020.

"In Jackson Hastings, the Red Devils have a playmaker who has set our competition alight this season," he wrote. "I'm sure our team and no doubt our fans will be keeping a close eye on as part of a rejuvenated and talented Salford outfit."