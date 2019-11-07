Wigan Warriors' Tom Davies set to tie-up move to Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons hope to secure Wigan's Tom Davies this week.

The winger could tie-up a move away from his hometown club within days.

As reported in Monday's Wigan Post, Catalans have been monitoring his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury and want him on board for 2020.

And Wigan, with a stockpile of wingers, are prepared to let him go.

Davies is under contract with the Warriors for 2020 and it is unclear whether the move will be permanent or on loan. Leeds have previously shown interest.

The 22-year-old England Knights international suffered a sickening injury in the Good Friday derby against St Helens. He is due to return to full training next month but with Joe Burgess, Liam Marshall, fit-again Dom Manfredi and Bevan French, on board, faced competition for a first-team spot next year.

A move to Catalans will see him join fellow former Warriors Lewis Tierney, Micky McIlorum, Sam and Joel Tomkins in the south of France.