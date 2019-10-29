Wigan Warriors trio in England Women squad for PNG tour

Three Wigan players are in the England Women squad set for their historic tour of Papua New Guinea.

Craig Richards’ side are set to face PNG in Goroka on Saturday November 9 before a second test in Port Moresby a week later, as a precursor to the Great Britain Rugby League Lions’ final game, also against PNG in the capital.

Wigan's Rebecca Greenfield, Rachel Thompson and Georgia Wilson are in the squad. Wilson had previously played in the World Cup Nines tournament.

Richards said: “It is going to be a fantastic experience for everyone involved and it will be a great test for the girls. We came up against the Orchids in the Downer World Cup Nines and they were extremely physical and promoted the ball well, so we know to expect two tough games.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve been given the chance to compete in the Nines and now have the opportunity to travel to Brisbane and Papua New Guinea as part of this ground-breaking tour. Regular high-quality international fixtures will only help the girls develop as we continue on the road to the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.”