Wigan Warriors' Under-19s aim to end an era with Grand Final win

Wigan’s Under-19s are gunning to end an era in style with Grand Final glory tonight.

The table-toppers host St Helens in the academy title-decider at the DW Stadium (5.30pm), in a curtain-raiser to the Warriors’ play-offs match with Salford.

This will be the last match at U19s before the academy switches to U18s next year and a competitive reserves league returns.

And coach Shane Eccles said: “This is a bit different with it being the last game of Under-19s, some of the lads will play for the 18s next year and some for the reserves.

“It feels a bit like an end of an era and hopefully we can get the result we want.”

Eccles will be able to call on Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks and Amir Bourouh, who have all made their Wigan debuts this year.

“It’s brilliant that we get to play at the DW - for many of our lads, they’d have dreamed of this growing up,” said Eccles.

“And to play before the first-team game makes it a bit more special. Hopefully there’s a big crowd on and we’re lucky we have players who have already played Super League, and it’ll be good to have their experience.

“Both our games against St Helens have been tight affairs, they’ve got some strike players in their side.”

Report and reaction online this evening