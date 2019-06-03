Wigan Warriors' Under-19s win to stay top of the league

Tries from Ryan Forshaw and Ethan Havard helped Wigan Warriors under-19s to a 10-6 win over Widnes to remain top of the academy table.

With Wigan leading 10-0, the Vikings ensured a nervy finish with a try from ex-Shevington Sharks junior Oliver Brookes but the Warriors held on.

Wigan's Under-19s beat Widnes. Picture: Brian King

Forshaw opened the scoring in the opening moments when he ran through a gap to give his side an early lead.

But the scoreboard didn’t tick over again until the second half. Joe Shorrocks had an early chance to score and Wigan were then handed a man advantage, as Widnes’ Ben Davies was sent to the sin bin in the 58th minute.

Wigan made use of the advantage quickly as Havard found space to burst through for the second try of the afternoon. With Shorrocks successfully adding the additional two, the Warriors led 10-0 after 60 minutes.

Jake Sculthorpe came close to getting a third for Wigan and in the 74th minute, Havard was shown yellow card by referee Tara Jones for a late challenge.

Widnes took advantage as Brooks went over with four minutes to go, but Wigan held on.

Warriors under-19s are next in action on Saturday when they face Leeds at Robin Park Arena at 2pm.