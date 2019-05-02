'Wigan Warriors were better... by far' - Adrian Lam responds to Daryl Powell's claim

Adrian Lam responded to Daryl Powell’s comment that he felt Castleford were “the better side” in last Saturday's match.

Powell said he felt the Tigers should have got the two points from the contest with Wigan, who scored the only try in a 6-4 triumph.

"We were unlucky... I thought we probably deserved to win the game," said Powell after the match.

Asked about the comments ahead of tonight's contest with London, Lam said: “He may have felt that genuinely.

“I thought we were the better team by far. We bombed two or three, Cas had maybe one (chance), we defended like we deserved to win the game, and we won the game.”

Wigan Warriors will be without winger Joe Burgess because of a minor knee injury.

Bottom club London have lost their past seven games in all competitions, although they did beat reigning champions Wigan on March 3.

Hooker Eloi Pellisier is back in the squad after concussion, but Matty Gee (also concussion) has been left out.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.

London (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Hindmarsh, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.