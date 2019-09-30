Wigan Warriors will be absolutely firing against Salford, says Oliver Gildart

Oliver Gildart has no doubts Wigan will come out “absolutely firing” against Salford on Friday - as they aim to book a Grand Final spot.



The Warriors’ late-season resurgence was rocked by a 40-10 loss at St Helens which forced them to take the trickier route to Old Trafford and raised fresh questions about their title-credentials.

England centre Gildart - one of two players praised by Adrian Lam afterwards - admits they let themselves down, particularly at the start when they trailed by 14 points inside as many minutes.

But he says they can not afford the negativity of their display to eat into their preparations for the visit of the Red Devils.

“Be annoyed with the performance, but we can’t sulk all week,” he said. “We’ve got another semi-final, and Salford will be coming all guns blazing, and that’s how we need to be. If someone has trouble getting us for this they shouldn’t be playing for Wigan.

“We’re 80 minutes from Old Trafford - everyone should come out absolutely firing.”

Wigan’s middles were blown away by Saints’ forwards, with Gildart’s old school pal Luke Thompson leading their charge.

“Luke is a world-class player, he showed that, he’s such a handful,” added the 23-year-old.

“Their middles were very good, we do know how to defend against that, meet them front on and want it more.

“Hats off to Saints, they were very good and controlled the game well.

“But we started terribly, we had four play-the-balls in their half in the whole first-half and that gassed us out, you’re never going to beat St Helens like that. We know where we went wrong - and we know how to fix it.”

Lam reported no fresh injury concerns and may welcome back Dan Sarginson from a hamstring injury.