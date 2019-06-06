Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess extends stay at the club

Joe Burgess says the aim of winning a future Challenge Cup with Wigan is one of the reasons he has signed a contract extension.

The winger’s new deal sees him stay with the Warriors for another year as he continues to build on his comeback from a serious knee injury.

Burgess, 24, has scored 10 tries for the champions this season since the knee injury which ended his 2018 season early.

“It’s always an honour to re-sign with a big club like Wigan,” said Burgess.

“Not only that but it’s my hometown too and I’m buzzing to stay for another year.

"Now that we are out of the Challenge Cup it gives me a bigger reason to stay because I really want to win it, especially with Wigan. It’s an exciting time at the club with the new training facilities at Robin Park and I’m looking forward to cracking on now. I love to make my family proud and they're all happy for me.”

Executive director, Kris Radlinski hopes Burgess’ decision will help him earn future international honours.

He said: "Joe has ambitions to return to the international set-up; to achieve this, he knows that he has to continue his build on his comeback from a serious knee injury that robbed him of his 2018 season and we’re delighted that he will be doing so in the Cherry and White of Wigan Warriors.

"He is one of many home-grown, exciting three-quarters that fans can look forward to seeing at Wigan Warriors and we’re delighted that he’s re-signed with the club.”