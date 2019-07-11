Wigan Warriors won't be seen as title contenders until we've beaten Saints, says Liam Farrell

Liam Farrell reckons Wigan need to beat St Helens if they want to be considered Grand Final challengers.

The Warriors have stormed up the table to fourth and victory tomorrow night could nudge them into the top three. They head into the away derby on the back of five straight victories – and buoyed by confirmation Adrian Lam will be staying on as coach.

But asked whether they need to beat a bigger team to underline their credentials, Farrell said: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“We’ve knocked off teams in the lower end and the middle of the table, but we need that big result.

“We’re fourth, we’re in a good position but – for me –if we want to be seen as title contenders we need to beat Saints.

“Confidence does quite a lot for a team, we’ve got quite a bit of momentum.”

That confidence has been swelled by the style of their 52-10 demolition of Hull KR in their last outing.

“I didn’t expect that scoreline, I didn’t see the 50 coming, but I thought we were in for a big performance because there was an energy about us,” added the forward.

“The most pleasing thing was the defence, when we were down a man we covered each other’s backs and that set us up for the rest of the game.

“Credit to the lads for ripping in – but I still think there’s a lot of improvement in us.

“We are where we wanted to be, we’re getting there with our combinations.”