Highly-rated Wigan youngster Joe Shorrocks has been handed a five match ban.

The academy-product, who made his senior debut last year, admitted a Grade D charge of dangerous contact in the Warriors' reserve game victory at Widnes.

He was handed a five game suspension and was fined £50.

Loose forward Shorrocks, 20, was given his debut by Adrian Lam last April and has the first-team squad No.33.