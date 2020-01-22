Will Morgan Escare get chance to fight for Wigan Warriors future?

Morgan Escare is in training with Wigan - but does he have a chance of playing for them in 2020?

Chairman Ian Lenagan says no decision has yet been made on the future of the full-back, who dropped down the pecking order last season and ended the campaign on loan at Wakefield.

And coach Adrian Lam says the return of the reserves will give them a chance to fully assess Escare - which they couldn't do last year.

The Frenchman's loan spell in Yorkshire was going well until he suffered a shoulder injury which required surgery, which he is still recovering from.

When he is fit, the prospect of seeing Escare in a Wigan shirt again appear slim. Bevan French has taken over the full-back role, with Zak Hardaker – the club’s player of the year last season in the No.1 jersey – also in the squad, at centre.

But chairman Lenagan says they will wait until he is fully-fit before assessing all options.

“He’s not fully recovered from his shoulder injury, we’ll wait and see how he gets on before we decide on his future,” said Lenagan.

Asked whether the Warriors may lose players from the current squad, he replied: “We could do, and we’re not picking on Escare, we always review players as the season goes on.”

The 28-year-old, who was in the Wigan side which won the World Club Challenge in 2017 and the Grand Final a year later, has 12 months remaining on his Warriors deal.

His slide out of the team arose after Hardaker replaced Sam Tomkins, whose ability to switch from full-back to the halves during a match opened up a bench spot for the French international.

And coach Lam said the absence of a reserve competition – as well as the player’s reluctance to play in the Championship on dual-registration – made it hard for him to force his way back in.

But he says the return of a competitive second-string will help all of his fringe players to surface on his radar.

“Morgan’s on our books, he’s part of our squad, but he’s missed all of pre-season because of his shoulder op’ so he’s a fair bit behind right now,” said Lam. “But when he’s back, and he plays reserve grade, we’ll see then.

“Last year it was hard to pick him when he wasn’t playing every week.

“It wasn’t an ideal set-up and then had he been playing for Swinton – which he didn’t want to do – it may have been easier to select him.

“But this year they’re playing every week, under Darrell Goulding, you can make quick decisions and I can’t tell you how much earlier it’ll be.

“Last season, a few players – Jarrod Sammut, Jake Shorrocks, Escare, Jack Wells – didn’t play anywhere near enough games. The best thing that could have been done is revive the reserves for this country, because you need pathways, and you need to give players a chance to play.”

Escare impressed Trinity coach Chris Chester during his loan spell and some think they are waiting for him to recover before making a move.

“We would love to keep hold of Morgan, he has been a great asset to us,” Chester said.

“He is a Wigan player so it is not in our hands but, if there ever was an opportunity [to sign him permanently], we would certainly have to think about it.”