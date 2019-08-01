Will Sean O'Loughlin miss rest of Wigan Warriors' season... and Great Britain tour?

Adrian Lam has cast doubts on whether Sean O'Loughlin will play again this year after the Wigan skipper suffered a fresh injury tonight.



The Warriors skipper, only returning from a three week lay-off with an Achilles problem, tore his pectoral during their 15-14 win at Hull FC.

And coach Lam said: "It's sad news, that might be it for him for the rest of the year.

"He's torn a pec, and we won't know about the timeframe of it until Monday.

"It may be six weeks, it may be 10 weeks. It's a massive blow but we've probably played half the season without him."

The Warriors have just five rounds remaining of the regular season - spread over six weeks, owing to the Challenge Cup Final - before the play-offs begin.

O'Loughlin, 36, is out of contract with Wigan at the end of this season and had previously spoken of his hopes of leading the revived Great Britain side on their four-match tour this autumn.