Will Shaun Wane's appointment give Liam Farrell a path back to the England side?

Liam Farrell was thrilled to see Shaun Wane get the England job – though he is unsure if it will give him a route back into the national side.

Farrell dropped out of the Test frame under coach Wayne Bennett, with many considering the 29-year-old unlucky to not even make the squad for the past three years.

And he reckons all players – whether on the fringes or currently in the mix – will see Wane’s appointment as a clean slate ahead of the Ashes series against Australia at the end of the year.

“I think they’ll all see it as a fresh start, not just the players who’ve not been in,” said Farrell. “The players in the squad will think, ‘What if he doesn’t see me in the same light?’

“That’s the reality, that’s way it goes because every coach is different.

“So everyone will be watching their backs because there’s a new coach.” Asked if his own prospects have improved, Farrell said: “Let’s not jump the gun, it’s a long time away and my focus is playing well.

“But I’m pleased for him, and I don’t think they could have gone anywhere else. He’s the man for the job.

“Waney’s coaching philosophy is all about making you the best player you can be – whether that’s picking up your skills or with motivation, he’s the best at it.”

Warriors coach Adrian Lam, who is also the Kangaroos assistant, was pleased to see Wane get the role on a two-year deal.

“I’m over the moon for Shaun, he’s a legend here and I actually vouched for him in the media the last time the job came up,” said Lam.

“But I’m not going to bag Wayne Bennett, he’s been a mentor of mine (at St George Illawarra) and one of the greatest coaches of all time. I thought he did a pretty good job with England, they reached a World Cup final and beat New Zealand in a series.”

Lam, meanwhile, says hooker Sam Powell may play against Castleford if he passes the necessary protocols following a concussion.

Prop George Burgess is “50-50” with a hip problem, so Mitch Clark and Joe Bullock, as well as halfback Jake Shorrocks, are on stand-by.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell says they may be without “10 or 11 players” through injury.

Meanwhile, Bevan French picked up three points in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel votes from the opening round.