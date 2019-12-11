Will Super League clubs soon be allowed three marquee players?

Ian Lenagan has floated the idea of introducing a third marquee player for Super League clubs.



Since 2016 clubs have been able to have one marquee player, meaning only £150,000 (or £75,000 if a homegrown player) of a star’s lucrative contract counts towards the salary cap limit.

That was increased to two marquee players for 2020, when Wigan will have George Burgess and Jackson Hastings on board. Toronto, Leeds, Warrington, Catalans and Huddersfield also use the marquee rule.

Asked whether Wigan had any more signings planned for next year, Lenagan replied: “Probably not.

“Next year is important, we have quite a lot of players off-contract and there’s the opportunity for a third maquee player if the rule is changed – I think that would be interesting.”

Wigan expect Hastings to report for pre-season training later this month as planned amid reports he is not happy with the contract he has agreed.

The current Steve Prescott Man of Steel has not commented on the rumours on his social media channels.

He also posted a picture of himself wearing a Toronto Wolfpack cap a week ago (above) and has not updated his biography, which still lists him as a Salford player.