Will Wigan Warriors make any more signings for 2020?

Adrian Lam hasn’t ruled out making more signings for 2020 – but says there are no specific areas he wants to strengthen.

And with marquee players Jackson Hastings and George Burgess leading the incoming players, the coach says he is “content” with the way his squad is shaping.

“There’s always room for one or two more, but at the moment we’re quite content with how we are,” he said.

Hastings will be arriving along with his former Salford team-mate Jake Bibby, shaping as direct replacements for George Williams and Dan Sarginson respectively.

And Burgess and ex-Castleford forward Mitch Clark will bolster the pack options.

Asked whether there were any specific positions he still wants to strengthen, Lam replied: "No, there's not.

"But if someone becomes available who we feel can improve us we’ll always take a look.

“There are a few academy players coming up as well as the players we’ve added at the top end, so I think this squad will be stronger than last season.”

As well as the new arrivals, Wigan will welcome wingers Dom Manfredi and Tom Davies, and prop Joe Bullock, back from lengthy injury lay-offs.

The Warriors are still expected to lose a few fringe players, including Jarrod Sammut and Morgan Escare, before the new season starts.

And captain Sean O'Loughlin remains in talks about a new deal for 2020.

Australia assistant Lam is currently in New Zealand preparing for Saturday's Test against Tonga. He will then take a short break before arriving back at Wigan during pre-season training.

Younger members of the squad report back for training next week and, with the new fixtures out on Tuesday, the countdown towards next season will come under sharper focus. Wigan are reminding existing season ticket holders they have until tomorrow (Nov 1) to renew at the special discounted price.