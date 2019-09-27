Will Wigan Warriors team change for semi-final with Salford?

Adrian Lam reported no injury worries from the 40-10 loss at St Helens - and revealed one likely change to his side for next week.

The Warriors will host Salford on Friday, with a place in the Grand Final up for grabs.

Lam said centre Dan Sarginson is likely to return from a hamstring injury, which he described as a boost to the side - possibly at the expense of Chris Hankinson at right centre.

"We'll have Dan Sarginson and then we'll have our strongest team of the year," he said.

Lam also has the option of tinkering with his pack, with Joe Greenwood and Romain Navarrete missing out against Saints.

The coach said Sam Powell, who had a badly bruised wrist - and not a fracture as first feared - came through the derby unscathed.

And he doesn't expect prop Tony Clubb to be cited for an off-the-ball challenge on Lachlan Coote in the second-half. "I thought it was okay... he should be fine," said Lam.

Asked if any players caught his eye from the derby hammering, he added: "I thought Gildart had a crack. Hardaker was brave."