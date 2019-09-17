Williams plots Wigan Warriors Old Trafford return

George Williams returned to Old Trafford for the launch of the play-offs – and dared to dream of leaving Wigan as a Grand Final winner.

The stand-off is entering the final few weeks of his Warriors career before moving to Canberra.

George Williams shares a joke with his former team-mate Josh Charnley at a media event to launch the play-offs at Old Trafford yesterday

And having tasted title success in 2016 and last year, he wants another Super League ring. Williams, at Old Trafford for a media event, said: “Being back here made me realise how special this stadium is and a few good memories came back.

“I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure we get back here and get the win.

“It’s definitely hit home that I’m leaving, and I’m just trying to embrace these last few weeks and make them as memorable as possible.”

Wigan finished the season in second spot and host third-placed Salford on Friday night – knowing victory would move them to within 80 minutes of a Grand Final.

They also have the safety-net of a second chance if they lose.

“We’ve been on a bit of a roll but so have Salford, they’ve won eight from eight and we’ll not under-estimate them,” said Williams, who is set to face his replacement, Jackson Hastings.

“Fair play to them, they’re doing a great job and we’re expecting the best of them. Jackson has probably been the best player in the league all year, and deserves credit for that.”

While many of Wigan’s players are past-masters of play-offs campaigns, Williams says young players such as Morgan Smithies and Oli Partington have a big role to play.

“It’s massive having players with so much experience when you go into these big games, but it’s good having the youth, too, because they’re so hungry to do well,” he added.