Winger Ash Handley left out of Great Britain squad - despite late 10,000-mile trek

Wayne Bennett has left Ash Handley out of his 21-man Great Britain squad - even though the Leeds winger answered an SOS to join the squad for the final Test against Papua New Guinea.

And there are no guarantees George Williams will figure after he was named at squad No.19, suggesting the departing Wigan stand-off will miss the cut.

Bennett had earlier said Williams and Jake Trueman - yet to figure in the previous three Tests - would get a game.

Warriors' Zak Hardaker may come back into the fold if he recovers from an injury which ruled him out last Saturday.

But it is the absence of Handley which will raise most eyebrows.

The Rhinos winger answered a late call to join the squad while holidaying in Paris and has made the 10,000-mile trip.

The Lions will train for the first time in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday before a final team run on Friday at the Oil Search Stadium. The squad will then be reduced to 19 players for the clash. It is the first time that Great Britain have visited the Rugby League-mad nation of Papua New Guinea since 1996, and it will be a historic occasion with England Women facing the PNG Orchids beforehand at the same venue as they look to complete a two game series win.

The 21-man squad in full is:

1. Jonny Lomax (Orrell St James, St Helens)

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Deighton Juniors, Huddersfield Giants)

3. Jack Hughes (Golborne Parkside, Warrington Wolves)

4. Jake Connor (Siddal, Hull FC)

5. Blake Austin (Doonside Roos, Warrington Wolves)

6. Gareth Widdop (Kings Cross, St George Illawarra Dragons)

7. Jackson Hastings (Western Suburbs Red Devils, Salford Red Devils)

8. Chris Hill (New Springs Lions, Warrington Wolves)

9. Josh Hodgson (East Hull, Canberra Raiders)

10. Tom Burgess (Dewsbury Moor, South Sydney Rabbitohs)

11. John Bateman (Bradford Dudley Hill, Canberra Raiders)

12. Elliott Whitehead (West Bowling, Canberra Raiders)

13. James Graham (c) (Thatto Heath, St George Illawarra Dragons)

14. Josh Jones (Blackbrook, Salford Red Devils)

15. Luke Thompson (Bold Miners, St Helens)

16. Daryl Clark (Fryston Warriors, Warrington Wolves)

17. Alex Walmsley (Dewsbury Celtic, St Helens)

18. Joe Philbin (Culcheth Eagles, Warrington Wolves)

19. George Williams (Wigan St Patricks, Wigan Warriors)

20. Jake Trueman (West Bowling, Castleford Tigers)

21. Zak Hardaker (Featherstone Lions, Wigan Warriors)