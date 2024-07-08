World renowned martial arts instuctor comes to Wigan for charity seminar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Esteemed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) instructor Michael Currier comes to local BJJ club Black Dog BJJ on Saturday, September 7th. This event aims to raise funds for a local Standish family whose young son urgently needs stem cell treatment for cerebral palsy. The seminar promises not only a unique training opportunity but also a chance to contribute to a meaningful cause.

About Michael Currier

Michael Currier is a highly respected figure in the BJJ community, known for his expertise and innovative techniques. He is a black belt under Michael Chapman and has a rich background in wrestling and martial arts from a young age. Currier has competed in many prestigious events, including Submission Underground, Fight2Win, and Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI) Combat Jiu-Jitsu. His seminars are in high demand globally, making this a rare opportunity for local martial arts enthusiasts.

Currier is also a regular instructor at BJJ Globetrotters camps, where he shares his extensive knowledge with practitioners worldwide. His seminars are celebrated for their depth and practical application, offering valuable insights and skills to participants of all levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Dog BJJ

Seminar Details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Saturday, September 7th

Saturday, September 7th Time: 10:00 - 13:00

10:00 - 13:00 Location: Black Dog BJJ (based out of Aspull RFC) Woods Road, Wigan WN1 2PJ

Black Dog BJJ (based out of Aspull RFC) Woods Road, Wigan WN1 2PJ Cost: £30 (All proceeds go to the charity)

£30 (All proceeds go to the charity) Webiste: blackdogbjj.co.uk

This seminar is a fantastic opportunity to learn from one of the best in the world while supporting a vital cause. Typically, attending a seminar with Michael Currier would come at a high cost, but thanks to his generosity and the support of our community, you can join this event for just £30. Every penny raised will go towards helping a local family provide crucial stem cell treatment for their son.

Supporting a Worthy Cause

The funds raised from this seminar will directly support a young boy in Standish called Patrick who needs stem cell treatment for cerebral palsy. This treatment is vital for improving his quality of life and helping him achieve a brighter future. By participating in this seminar, you are not only enhancing your BJJ skills but also making a significant difference in the life of a child in need. If you wish to donate directly to Patrick's cause go to the following link Patrick's GoFundMe page

We invite the Wigan community and beyond to join us in this noble cause. Whether you are a seasoned martial artist or a beginner looking to explore BJJ, this seminar offers an invaluable experience. Your participation and donations will play a crucial role in supporting this family's journey towards securing the treatment their son desperately needs.

For more information and to register for the seminar, please visit our website or pay directpy here: Book Michael Currier Seminar. We look forward to seeing you on the mats and making a positive impact together.

About Black Dog BJJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Dog BJJ is committed to providing top-notch Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training to individuals of all skill levels. Our experienced instructors, led by Head Coach Alex Riley, focus on practical techniques, self-defence, and overall physical fitness. We offer a variety of classes, including specialiced programs for children, ensuring that everyone in the community can benefit from the art of BJJ.