Young Wigan Warriors trio Oliver Partington, Morgan Smithies and Jack Wells sign new deals

Wigan Warriors youngsters Oliver Partington, Morgan Smithies and Jack Wells have all signed contract extensions with the club.

Prop Partington and 18-year-old Smithies have signed four-year deals, with back rower Wells signing a fresh two-year deal after a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Oliver Partington. SWPix

Executive director, Kris Radlinski said: “Developing our own stars of the future is of the utmost importance to Wigan Warriors. We have a proud history of developing the game’s finest players, and in Oliver, Morgan and Jack we are of the firm belief that these three youngsters have a bright future at the heart of Wigan Warriors sides for years to come.

"There’s still plenty of hard-work to come for all three of these players, and we’re confident that they are in the best environment to realise their potential.”

Partington and Smithies have impressed for Adrian Lam’s first team already this season, while Wells made his debut in 2016 before being handed a professional contract in 2017, but his 2018 was frustrated by injury.

“Both Oliver and Morgan have broken into the first team and made an impact this season, which is extremely encouraging considering how young they both are,” said Radlinski.

Jack Wells. SWPix

“In Jack, we have an extremely talented player in our ranks. We have supported him through a difficult period of injuries and rewarded him for his commitment and hard-work to battle back from injury with a new deal.”