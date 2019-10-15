Zak Hardaker picks up trio of honours at Wigan Warriors' End of Season Awards

Zak Hardaker was the big winner as Wigan Warriors’ 2019 End of Season Awards took place at the DW Stadium on Monday night.



The night that was sponsored Steve Woods Ltd saw Warriors celebrate the contributions and achievements from across the club to bring the 2019 campaign to a close.

On the day that he received a call-up for the Great Britain Lions, full-back Hardaker dominated the evening, picking up three individual awards being named Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Community Player of the Season.

In a competitive field, Oliver Partington and Morgan Smithies shared the Young Player of the Year Award, in a season where the two young Wigan forwards carved out a reputation as two of the game’s most promising talents.

Vicky Molyneux was named Women’s Player of the Season, after an impressive campaign in which she represented Lancashire in the Women’s Origin series and was named in the England Women’s Performance Squad.

Other winners on the night were Tommy Leuluai, who picked up the tackle of the season award for his crunching hit on Warrington’s Blake Austin in Wigan’s Challenge Cup clash away to the Wolves.

Under-19s starlet Nathan Wilde picked up the Edwards-Johnson Memorial Trophy Player of the Season award.

The hardworking front rower with strong leadership qualities was a key member of the victorious U19s group that lifted the Academy Super League trophy after beating St Helens 22-10 at the DW Stadium in September.

Strong running back row forward Matty Nicholson picked up the U16s Player of the Season Award.

The Siddal junior, who captained the scholarship side this year also represented England u16s.

After recently leaving the Wigan Warriors Community Foundation to take-up a role in the Fire Service, Tommy Gallagher picked up the Peter Higginbottom recognition award. Gallagher balanced his role in the Community Department alongside a semi-professional playing career spanning 17 years.

Try of the Season - decided on the night by a vote - went to Bevan French for his thrilling effort against Catalans Dragons.

And the Chairman's Award, handed over by Ian Lenagan, went to George Williams, who will move to Canberra Raiders for 2020 after six years with Wigan.