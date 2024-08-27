Gravy wrestling world championships: Wacky sports event turns beer garden saucy
Watch (click to play video above) as hundreds of revellers took over a pub garden to watch the ‘world gravy wrestling championships' on Bank Holiday Monday. The international competition - named one of the top ten weirdest 'sports' - sees 16 men and eight women battle in the sauce-soaked ring.
Around 2,000 litres of gravy are used at the event, which is held annually at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl pub in Rossendale, Lancs. Competitors, who wear fancy dress, aim to win the championship title by beating their opponent during a two-minute long wrestling match in the brown condiment.
The final winners of the tournament will be decided by a panel of four experienced judges, who will decide the winner on their wrestling skills and fancy dress costume. Hilarious pictures show from the competition show the wrestlers jumping on top of each other, while they slowly get more covered in gravy.
The funny event started in 2007 and was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019. The pubs aims to raise money for East Lancashire Hospice but the wrestlers can also raise funds for their own chosen charity.
