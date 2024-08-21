This video More videos

Watch the shocking moment when a nervous man with a car that ‘smelled of cannabis’ admits to having a bag of ‘illegal stuff’ in his car - which turns out to be £10k worth of drugs.

Funny video (click to play above) captures the perplexed response of Toby Bunting, 51, when he was pulled over by police who thought his car smelled of cannabis. Appearing to be nervous, Bunting admits, in the footage, there was a bag full of “illegal stuff” that he was taking back to someone.

A bundle of £800 in cash was found on him and various drugs worth up to about £10,700 including cocaine, crystal meth, ketamine and cathinones (khat). Bunting, from Peterborough, was spotted by Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) officers parked up in a layby off the A47, between Eye and Thorney, near Peterborough, on 1 June last year.

Bunting was arrested and a search of his home in Park Road, Peterborough city centre, was carried out which uncovered a Taser-style stun-gun – a prohibited firearm. In police interview, Bunting claimed he had been at a party the night before his arrest and the host had asked him to get rid of the drugs, which had been taken there by party-goers.

Downloads of his three mobile phones showed evidence of drug dealing, however he claimed one of the phones had only recently been given to him and the messages must have been meant for someone else.

Bunting appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (16 August) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, after admitting two counts of possession with intent to supply class A (crystal meth and cocaine), two counts of possession with intent to supply class B (ketamine and cathinones - khat), acquiring criminal property – namely £800 in cash – and possession of a firearm – namely a Taser.