An Oasis of art on show for free at Wigan gallery

Some of the most iconic pop art from the eighties has gone on display at a Wigan gallery.

Designer and photogtrapher Brian Cannon is showing some of his works at the recently opened Wigan Picture Framing Gallery above the Bar Legion in Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley.

Around 30 pieces, including work from his time with Oasis and The Verve, will be on display along with stunning views of the Lake District where Brian now lives.

Brian, who is originally from Pemberton, said: “There are all sorts of things in this. There are out-takes, some stuff people might not have seen before and then modern-day work. I’m really looking forward to it. There’s work included I haven’t shown anybody before and it’s nice to be able to do that in Wigan.

“There’s some interesting stuff in this one. I still turn up bits and pieces I’ve forgotten about or hadn’t seen for while.”

The exhibition of Brian Cannon’s work at Wigan Framing Gallery on Upper Dicconson Street runs for four weeks. Entry is free.