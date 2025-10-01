80 Candles For 80 Years, a national travelling arts and culture exhibition, is visiting locations across the UK until Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 2026. It is currently at The Horrocks Gallery in Leigh Spinners Mill, open every day from 10am to 4pm until October 9.

Jean Hensey-Reynard, local ambassador for HMD said: "Part of the exhibition are candleholders created with pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School, Ashton-In-Makerfield, who worked with art teacher Lisa Michelle Johnson of Heart Communities, based in Leigh. This candleholder is combined art work bringing both sides of the borough together and truly echoes the theme that there is ‘Progress in Unity.

"We are also very proud to have creations from Wigan borough school in the exhibition, made by pupils from St Oswald's Catholic Primary and Byrchall High School, Ashton.

"It has been a privilege to work with the HMDT over the past 25 years and we are proud to have been instrumental in raising awareness of Holocaust Education across the borough."

Warren Lustig, from London-based HMD and who brought the exhibition to Leigh, said: "It was a pleasure to come to Leigh and meet up finally after months of planning. The Horrocks Gallery is truly a great space for hosting this important exhibition and you are all doing a truly magnificent job raising the profile of the Holocaust across the Leigh and Wigan Communities."

