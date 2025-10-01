Pupils from St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield. A powerful nationwide arts and education exhibition commemorating 80 years since the liberation of the Nazi’s Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, organised by The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) is currently in Leigh as part of a tour around the UK. 80 Candles For 80 Years, a national travelling arts and culture exhibition, is currently at The Horrocks Gallery in Leigh Spinners Mill, open every day 10am to 4pm until 9th October.placeholder image
Pupils from St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield. A powerful nationwide arts and education exhibition commemorating 80 years since the liberation of the Nazi’s Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, organised by The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) is currently in Leigh as part of a tour around the UK. 80 Candles For 80 Years, a national travelling arts and culture exhibition, is currently at The Horrocks Gallery in Leigh Spinners Mill, open every day 10am to 4pm until 9th October.

A powerful exhibition marking the 80th anniversery of a notorious Nazi death camp's liberation arrives in Wigan borough

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
A deeply moving nationwide arts and education exhibition commemorating eight decades since the liberation of the Nazi’s Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, organised by The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust has come to Leigh and features the work of local pupils.

80 Candles For 80 Years, a national travelling arts and culture exhibition, is visiting locations across the UK until Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 2026. It is currently at The Horrocks Gallery in Leigh Spinners Mill, open every day from 10am to 4pm until October 9.

Jean Hensey-Reynard, local ambassador for HMD said: "Part of the exhibition are candleholders created with pupils from St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School, Ashton-In-Makerfield, who worked with art teacher Lisa Michelle Johnson of Heart Communities, based in Leigh. This candleholder is combined art work bringing both sides of the borough together and truly echoes the theme that there is ‘Progress in Unity.

"We are also very proud to have creations from Wigan borough school in the exhibition, made by pupils from St Oswald's Catholic Primary and Byrchall High School, Ashton.

"It has been a privilege to work with the HMDT over the past 25 years and we are proud to have been instrumental in raising awareness of Holocaust Education across the borough."

Warren Lustig, from London-based HMD and who brought the exhibition to Leigh, said: "It was a pleasure to come to Leigh and meet up finally after months of planning. The Horrocks Gallery is truly a great space for hosting this important exhibition and you are all doing a truly magnificent job raising the profile of the Holocaust across the Leigh and Wigan Communities."

Pupils from St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield with their work, which has been selected to form part of the national touring exhibition.

EXHIBITION

Pupils from St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield with their work, which has been selected to form part of the national touring exhibition.


80 Candles For 80 Years, a national travelling arts and culture exhibition, is currently at The Horrocks Gallery in Leigh Spinners Mill, open every day 10am to 4pm until 9th October.

80 candle for 80 years

80 Candles For 80 Years, a national travelling arts and culture exhibition, is currently at The Horrocks Gallery in Leigh Spinners Mill, open every day 10am to 4pm until 9th October.


White roses, made by artist Lisa Michelle Johnson and pupils from local schools.

80 candles for 80 years

White roses, made by artist Lisa Michelle Johnson and pupils from local schools.


Artist Lisa Michelle Johnson with her creation for the exhibition. She has been working with pupils at 80 Candles For 80 Years, a national travelling arts and culture exhibition.

80 candles for 80 years

Artist Lisa Michelle Johnson with her creation for the exhibition. She has been working with pupils at 80 Candles For 80 Years, a national travelling arts and culture exhibition.


