Chamber music lovers are promised an evening of treats as experienced musicians team up for a Wigan concert.

The Kell Wind Trio is joining forces with pianist Valerie Langfield for a recital hosted by Wigan Music Society next month.

The programme will include pieces by Mozart, Percy Grainger, Erwin Schulhoff, Jan Nepomuk Hummel, Trevor Duncan and Charles Williams.

The Kell Wind Trio is a flute, clarinet and bassoon ensemble. All three members are highly experienced chamber and orchestral musicians having been members of orchestras and chamber groups for over 30 years. The trio gives concerts that are known for being lively and informative. They introduce the music that they play, telling their audiences about the composers’ lives as well as the music to be performed.

The Kell Wind Trio are teaming up with pianist Valerie Langfield for their Wigan Music Society concert

They include music of many different styles and genres in their programmes – from music of the Baroque to accessible music from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Valerie Langfield is a freelance musician, teaching piano, theory and aural, and accompanying and coaching singers and instrumentalists.

She is a composer (chiefly of chamber music); she is also an instrumental teacher at the Department of Music, University of Manchester, and privately, and also writes prolifically on music.

The concert takes place at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, WN1 2PG, on Saturday November 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, availble both on the door and online, are £10 for society members, £15 for guests and £5 for students.

For further information visit Wigan Music Society’s website at www.wiganmusic.org.uk